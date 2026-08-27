Living History Day at Battlefield Park – Sept. 5

What was it like in 1862?
Have you ever wondered what life was like in your great-grandfather’s time?
Here is an opportunity to find out. Join us as uniformed re-enactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full-time camp at New Bern Battlefield Park on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. It will be open to the public at no charge, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both Union and Confederate soldiers will be in camp. Visitors will be able to view several demonstrations and displays including a Civil War surgeon’s display, weapons display, and a cavalry demonstration, and artillery demonstration.
The public is welcome to New Bern Battlefield Park at 300 Battlefield Trail on Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will begin with 8:30 a.m. morning roll call and inspection followed at 9 a.m. by infantry drill. At 9:30 a.m. see an artillery demonstration. Afternoon activities will begin with a 1:30 p.m. infantry drill. At 3 p.m. you’ll see the trial of a deserter in the camp and at 3:30 p.m. the artillery demonstration. Throughout the day, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. you’ll find a weapons and gear demonstration, a civilian camp, and medical, blacksmith and cavalry displays.
For information call the New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.
The New Bern Historical Society owns and maintains Battlefield Park. It is open to the public from sunrise to sunset.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
Submitted by Anthony Giardino, executive director