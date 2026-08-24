Photos of NC Cooperative Extension Demonstration Garden

NC Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners Demonstration Garden abuzz with activity.
Several pollinator plants in the Craven County Center’s demonstration garden attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbird moths; a fox was checking out sculptures; birds were singing and fluttering about; and small fish and frogs were hanging out in the pond on a sunny August day in New Bern, NC.
The Master Gardener “Volunteers share practical education you can trust, to help people solve gardening problems and gain knowledge,” as noted on their Facebook page.
Learn more about the NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County Center here.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.