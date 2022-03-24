Weekend Happenings in New Bern: March 24 – 27, 2022

Around Town
Martin Marietta Park Grand Opening Ceremony, Friday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m., 700 S. Glenburnie Rd., unveils new kids’ adventure playground, StoryWalk, EcoEXPLORE Hotspot and more. Refreshments will be provided.
New Bern Fire-Rescue is hosting the Pull For Hope Fire Truck Pull Competition and Open House on Saturday, March 26 from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. The event benefits Hope for Harrison, a local organization raising money for and awareness of muscular dystrophy.
Bring your used motor oil, lawn and garden fertilizer, pesticides, gasoline, paint thinner, cooking oil, anti-freeze, and old paint to the Household Hazard Waste Collection Event, Saturday, March 26 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Craven Community College, 800 College Ct.
Art Exhibits
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
“It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St. Artists include “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, Kathleen Dentinger, Nicole Pierre, and Paula Hissett. These artists’ works will be displayed for the month of March.
“Face to Face: Seeing Community” is at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. All portraits are of members of our community. Stop by and see if you recognize someone.
Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students, on display for the month of March, Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Craven Arts Council & Gallery, 317 Middle St.
Fun Activities
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Calendar
24th: Little Talks: A Lecture by Jill Eberle on Portraiture, 6:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.
25th: Flea Market Food Truck Fundraisers Series: Mari’s Hella Fat, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Colonial Capital Humane Society Flea Market.
26th: Battlefield Adventure Day, 11:30 a.m. at New Bern Battlefield Park, 300 Battlefield Trail. Call 252-638-8558.
26th: THE BEARS Rock & Roll band, dinner buffet starts at 5:30 p.m., performance starts at 7:00 p.m. at Attitudes Pub and Grill, 32 Shoreline Dr., River Bend. Call 252-633-2006 for reservations.
26th: Winterfeast: Spring Edition, 6:30 p.m. at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. Call 800-767-1560.
26th: Colonial Capital Drag Show Fundraiser, 8:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 US Highway 70 E.
27th: 2nd Annual Prom Boutique, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Garage. Call 252-512-555-1234.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
Friday:
– Spare Change at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
– James Margolia at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
Saturday:
– Work in Progress at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
– Clarence Coley at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Sunday:
– Molasses Creek Band Concert, 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Outdoor Life
There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. X (R), The Lost City (PG13), Jujutsu Kaisen O: The Movie (PG13), The Batman (PG13), and Uncharted (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
