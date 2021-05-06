‘Between the Bridges’ for May 6, 2021

Celebrating life moments of residents of the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns. We also share nonprofit news and civic fundraisers.

Happy Birthday: Gary Curry (4/11), Linda Roach (4/13), Victor Ball (4/13), Ainsley Giles (5/6), and Jana Tyson (5/6).

Happy Anniversary: Colleen Maloney Roberts and Kevin Roberts – 12 years (5/2), Laura and Max Oglesby – 1 year (5/5), David and Thaih H Zink – 3 years (5/5), and Denise and Michael Gleason – 31 years (5/5).

“Big shoutout to Maddy Vogan and Julie Fiedler for their great finishes in the 4A East Regionals and being able to represent New Bern HS in the State Tourney next week” – New Bern High School

In Memory of: Mary Theresa Kaspar Nicinski, 102, New Bern (4/28), Willie R. Garfield, Jr., 75, New Bern (4/28), William “Chip: Columbus Helms III, 61 (4/28), Georgia Gaylor Richardson, 75, New Bern (4/28), Joseph Richard Gordon, 62, New Bern (4/29), Victoria Diaz Nieves, 86 (4/29), Linda Diane Neal, 71, New Bern (4/30), Roger Sherrone, 73, New Bern (4/30), Annie Mae Heath Davis, 93, New Bern (5/1), Mrs. Pauline Waters, 82, Vanceboro (5/1), Barbara Ann Wieland, 94 (5/1), Levonia “Pat Porter” Frazier, 93, New Bern (5/2), Lawrence Joseph Knapp, 73 (5/2), John Earl Wilson, 66, Bayboro (5/2), Joanne Capizzi Fragale, 69, New Bern (5/3), Louise Elaine Scholl, 75 (5/3), Pastor Christina Riggins Grady, 64, Grantsboro (5/4), Carl David Cluck, 77 (5/5), Karen Leslie Silvestri, 74 (5/5), and Jeffrey “Hogbear” Gail Hall, 65, New Bern (5/6)

Non-profit News:

From Craven County Disaster Recovery Alliance (CCDRA):

Legal Aid of NC is offering free legal help for victims of Hurricane Florence this Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Oak Grove United Methodist Church on Adam’s Creek Road in Harlowe.

Services include:

– Deed research

– Wills

– Insurance Claims

– FEMA Claims

and much more…no appointment necessary!

We can’t do this without your help, so send us your announcements and photos (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.) that happened between May 6 – 13 or upcoming birthdays and events May 13 – 20.