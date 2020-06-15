Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum Celebrates “She Changed the World” Virtually

Gibsonville, NC – Charlotte Hawkins Brown was a woman to stand up and speak out, and in that spirit the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum (CHB) will present an online celebration of women’s activism June 15-22. The “She Changed the World” initiative celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women, though not all women, the right to vote.
“This virtual event will amplify the voices of black women that were systematically silenced during the Suffrage movement,” Education Coordinator Sonya Laney explains. “Participants will learn more about the role of black women in the movement and work yet to be done to ensure equal voting rights.”
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is observing the passage of the 19th Amendment throughout 2020 at state historic sites and its other venues, including the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum. In addition to those who led the struggle, CHB will celebrate the women who were not heard with activities on Facebook.
The week’s programming will include activities, videos, crafts and activities through four posts daily. Each day will include a craft, blog post, video, class/activity, and a Suffrage quote. A virtual class on voting rights and democracy with State Capitol Curator Kara Deadmon will be presented Wednesday, June 17, 1 p.m., designed primarily for eighth graders. There will be activities suitable for all ages, such as making a suffrage button or equality sunflower craft, and of course, coloring pages.
The grounds of the museum are currently open to visitors; however, the Visitor Center, Canary Cottage and Kimball Hall remain closed. Guided tours of the historic Palmer Memorial Institute Campus will be available at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily while following all social distancing protocols. High touch public areas and restrooms are frequently cleaned. Protective barriers have been installed at information desks and hand sanitizer stations are available for visitor use.
Visitors are encouraged to follow the 3 W’s as outlined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services: WEAR a cloth face covering, WAIT in line at least six feet apart, WASH hands frequently or use sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, please postpone your visit.
For more information please call (336) 449-3310. Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum is located at 6136 Burlington Rd., Gibsonville, NC 27249, and part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.