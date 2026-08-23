Updated: Downtown New Bern intersection to close for approximately four weeks

The intersection of Pollock and Middle streets in New Bern will close on Monday, August 24, 206 for approximately four weeks, according to the city’s website.
“This project requires that the intersection be closed. The process includes removing the current crosswalks & asphalt surface, excavating below the crosswalks to install new concrete bases, placing new brick pavers on the crosswalk surface & finally, applying thermoplastic stop bars for motorists,” according to the website.
“The intersection will be fenced off with directional signage for temporary pedestrian crossing. Access to all businesses will be maintained, but motorists should expect restricted access. Our contractor, Charles Hughes Construction, has designated space outside the work zone as ‘turnaround areas’ for motorists, delivery trucks, etc. You may also notice a few parking spots blocked off for equipment requirements & to maintain the turnaround areas…”
The city replaced the east-facing crosswalk at Hancock & Pollock streets in May and four crosswalks at Craven & Pollock streets in June.
The list of other crosswalk improvements can be found here.
The costs of brick crosswalks for eight locations were estimated at $750,000, which will be paid by Municipal Service District taxpayers, according to the June 10, 2025 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting packet.
Editor’s note: The article was updated with a photo of the crosswalks at Craven & Pollock streets.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.