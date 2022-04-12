Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 213

The Podsquad (Jane Maulucci & Wendy Card) had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. We were joined by Mack Paul, Publicity Chair, Tryon Civitan Club; Tammy Childers, Executive Director, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc.; and Kathy Morrison, Publicity for the New Bern Historical Society.
00:22 – Catching up with The Podsquad
09:12 – Mack Paul, Publicity Chair, Tryon Civitan Club
19:23 – Craven County Cooperative Extension Master Garden
20:51 – Tammy Childers, Executive Director, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc.
39:49 – Kathy Morrison, Publicity for the New Bern Historical Society
54:15 – Craven County Spring Fling Fair
54:33 – The Silver Lining Singers
54:56 – Spring Heritage Plant Sale
55:34 – Neuse River Bridge Run
55:59 – ArtWalk
56:24 – Craven County Schools Career Fair
56:54 – New Bern Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
57:11 – Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M
57:39 – Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition and Military Kids Color our Community
57:57 – It’s a Spring Thing art exhibition
58:29 – Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students
58:44 – Craven County Student art exhibit
59:05 – Artisan Square – Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio
59:18 – Dangerous Prodigy Circus
59:31 – SuperKids Fun Run
59:50 – Flea Market Food Truck Fundraiser for Colonial Capital Humane Society
1:00:42 – Cars and Coffee
1:00:15 – Walk With a Doc
1:02:01 – Colonial for a Day
1:02:23 – Twin River Lions Club Annual Broom Sale fundraiser
1:02:57 – New Bern Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt
1:03:42 – Havelock Easter Egg Hunt and Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny
1:04:11 – Beary the Hatchet grand opening
1:04:22 – Craven County Firemen Association annual awards banquet
1:04:45 – New Bern Parks & Recreation Twilight Egg Hunt
1:05:12 – Super Carnival at Lawson Creek Park
1:06:09 – New Bern Farmers Market
