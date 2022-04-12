Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 213

April 11, 2022

PodSquad talk show
The Podsquad (Jane Maulucci & Wendy Card) had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. We were joined by Mack Paul, Publicity Chair, Tryon Civitan Club; Tammy Childers, Executive Director, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc.; and Kathy Morrison, Publicity for the New Bern Historical Society.

Watch:

Listen:

Audio to be uploaded soon

Show Notes:

00:22 – Catching up with The Podsquad

09:12 – Mack Paul, Publicity Chair, Tryon Civitan Club

19:23 – Craven County Cooperative Extension Master Garden

20:51 – Tammy Childers, Executive Director, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc.

39:49 – Kathy Morrison, Publicity for the New Bern Historical Society

54:15 – Craven County Spring Fling Fair

54:33 – The Silver Lining Singers

54:56 – Spring Heritage Plant Sale

55:34 – Neuse River Bridge Run

55:59 – ArtWalk

56:24 – Craven County Schools Career Fair

56:54 – New Bern Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

57:11 – Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M

57:39 – Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition and Military Kids Color our Community

57:57 – It’s a Spring Thing art exhibition

58:29 – Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students

58:44 – Craven County Student art exhibit

59:05 – Artisan Square – Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio

59:18 – Dangerous Prodigy Circus

59:31 – SuperKids Fun Run

59:50 – Flea Market Food Truck Fundraiser for Colonial Capital Humane Society

1:00:42 – Cars and Coffee

1:00:15 – Walk With a Doc

1:02:01 – Colonial for a Day

1:02:23 – Twin River Lions Club Annual Broom Sale fundraiser

1:02:57 – New Bern Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

1:03:42 – Havelock Easter Egg Hunt and Meet & Greet with the Easter Bunny

1:04:11 – Beary the Hatchet grand opening

1:04:22 – Craven County Firemen Association annual awards banquet

1:04:45 – New Bern Parks & Recreation Twilight Egg Hunt

1:05:12 – Super Carnival at Lawson Creek Park

1:06:09 – New Bern Farmers Market

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design