John Brown’s “Little” Big Band is Coming to New Bern



Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) continues its Explorations in the Arts three-concert series with a performance by John Brown’s “Little” Big Band on Saturday, January 21.

John Brown and his “Little” Big Band will bring the sound of the 1940s swing band music to life in this evening show of instruments and big, dramatic notes. The “little” comes from the number of people they have displayed on stage. Despite their 11-member size, this group packs a big band punch and is in high demand for feature performances at concert halls, educational residencies, concerts and private events across North Carolina and beyond.

John Brown, a bassist since he was 13, has several accomplishments including performing with the

North Carolina Symphony and well-known artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Elvin Jones, Nnenna Freelon, Mark Whitefield, and others.

Each performance will take place in Orringer Auditorium on Craven CC’s New Bern campus at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 – John Brown’s “Little” Big Band | Tickets: $25 Adults/$12 Students

Thursday, March 31, 2022 – North Carolina Baroque Orchestra | Tickets: $22 Adults/$10 Students

The Explorations in The Arts series is funded in part by a grant from the Thomas B. & Robertha K. Colman Foundation. The presentation of John Brown’s “Little” Big Band is funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and North Carolina Arts Council. The LLC is grateful to the grant partners for helping to make this series possible.

To view music video previews or purchase tickets, visit cravencc.edu/llc/performing-arts-series. For questions, call Jennifer Baer at 252-633-2618.

Submitted by Craig Ramey, Director of Communications