Help Sheriff’s Office Locate Abducted Juvenile from Vanceboro, N.C.

January 9, 2022
Photos of abducted juvenile Olivia Venters and her boyfriend, Tripp Wynne, and his mother Rebecca Lynn Caton
L – R: Olivia Venters, Tripp Wynne, and Rebecca Lynn Caton

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating an abducted juvenile, Olivia Venters, age 15. Olivia Venters was last seen January 9, 2022, at approximately 3 a.m.

Venters was last seen with her boyfriend Tripp Wynne, age 15 and his mother Rebecca Lynn Caton, age 35. Rebecca Caton was last seen driving a 2005 Gold Nissan Altima with North Carolina registration TJH9385.

Felony warrants have been issued against Rebecca Caton for first degree kidnapping. The individuals were last known to be in Virginia today.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information on these individuals, you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357, 252-636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.

Via Craven County Sheriff’s Office

