Native American Heritage Month Recognized by DAR

November is National Native American Heritage Recognition Month. On November 6th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. the Native American Indian Minute Committee of the RDSDAR will have a display table at the Farmers’ Market in New Bern, NC on 421 S. Front St. The committee will also send activities to teachers in Craven and Pamlico counties and include Epiphany and St. Paul’s students, as well. Students will learn about Native American history, culture and their contributions to the U.S.A. Native American books will be donated to their libraries for students’ literacy enjoyment.

On November 18th noon, at The Flame Restaurant, Mrs. Claudia Houston, Historian for the New Bern Historical Society, will be the guest speaker for the RDSDAR general meeting where she will talk about the “Return of the Tuscarora, Cusick, and the 132nd NY Infantry who fought in New Bern during the Civil War.”

Submitted by Paula C. Quinn, RDS Chairperson, Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution