Lore Lecture: Rodney Kemp With Gentle on My Mind

Rodney Kemp, well-known local humorist and historian will stop by for a spell, to present the Historical Society’s annual Lore Lecture. His “Gentle On My Mind: Historical and Humorous Stories about Coastal Carolina” will delight the audience on Sunday November 14 at 2 p.m. at Orringer Auditorium, Craven Community College. He will share his stories about his life in Coastal Carolina focusing on the people and events in Craven and Carteret Counties that he remembers fondly from his childhood. Mr. Kemp is the consummate storyteller and will have you laughing along with him as he remembers characters and events from his past.

Cost is $10 for Historical Society Members, $15 for nonmembers. Reserve your seat online at NewBernHistorical.org/tickets or contact the Historical Society office at 252-638-8558. A reception will follow the program.

Mr. Kemp was born in Tennessee but grew up in Morehead City. After graduating high school in 1964, Rodney attended Texas Tech University where he majored in English, history, and journalism. He returned to eastern Carolina as a teacher and coach, first at Newport Elementary School for three years, and then for eleven years at West Carteret High School. He has been with the insurance business since 1983 and just recently retired from Chalk & Gibbs. Mr. Kemp loves telling stories and has a folksy sense of humor which appeals to all. In 2003 he earned the “North Carolina Historian of the Year” award and is a popular speaker throughout the region, particularly at the Carteret County Historical Society where he started his popular “Fridays with Rodney“ series.

The Lore Lecture is an annual presentation of the New Bern Historical Society in honor of long-time Society Historian Dr. Richard K. Lore.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller