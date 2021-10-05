Join RiverTowne Players for a Ride on The Orient Express

RiverTowne Players welcomes the long-awaited production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express to the stage this weekend. The play, which was originally scheduled for early 2020, was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’re happy to be able to bring this play to New Bern,” said director Kristine Boccia. “It’s been a long time coming, but I hope our theatre community will think it was worth the wait.”

Murder on the Orient Express, one of Agatha Christie’s most beloved novels, features the author’s famous detective Hercule Poirot, portrayed by actor Per Erichsen. “We’re lucky to have talented and experienced actors like Per and Kate (Katherine Tuttle) in lead roles, but we’ve also lucked out with the rest of the cast,” said Boccia. “Everyone has worked really hard, and we had to recast several parts after being delayed for so long. The new members of the cast have jumped right in, and everyone is working together to make sure this is a high-quality production while still having fun.”

Murder on the Orient Express opens Friday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Masonic Theatre. The show runs two weekends with showings at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information, visit rivertowneplayers.org.

By Michelle Garren Flye