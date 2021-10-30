Breakfast Rotary Members Serve for the Betterment of Community

Special thanks to the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club for having me as their guest speaker during their meeting on October 28. I was surprised and grateful to find out that Simon Lock nominated me for, and I was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow.

Club Service and Rotary Foundation Director, Deedra Durocher recently said, “Our B/S/H/ Oktoberfest event was a huge success! The caterer and beverage vendor were sure we wouldn’t get very much in the way of attendance because of the Air Show that morning, concerns for COVID, and a variety of other events going on that evening. However, we hosted approximately 700 guests, more than we ever have had for attendance at this traditional German celebration! Because we had some great sponsorships, after all the bills are paid, we expect to net about $24,000 for our club’s charities, scholarships, and signature Kicks-For-Kids program! We also distributed over 180 dozen cookies to First Responders in Craven County on 9/11 in recognition of their service on this National Day of Appreciation. And thanks to one of our members, Deirdre Kiernan, we donated 240 Teddy Bears to the Sherriff’s office, New Bern Police Department, and New Bern Fire Department for them to give to children dealing with trauma who may need to hug a Teddy Bear.”

If you’re thinking about becoming a member of an organization, consider the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club. They were chartered in May 1985 and according to the website, their goals “Are to provide service to others, to promote high ethical standards, and to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

Here are a few photos taken by Barton Phillips during the meeting:

By Wendy Card