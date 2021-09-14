Seed Packing Party with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation New Bern Chapter

Join the North Carolina Wildlife Federation Conservation Coordinator, Madison Ohmen, for a New Bern Wildlife Chapter seed packing party at Creekside Park on September 18th from 10 a.m. – noon.

Volunteers will help fill seed packets with a coastal native seed mix provided by NCWF. The seed packets may be used for chapter events, pollinator projects, or as promotional materials by the New Bern Wildlife Chapter of NCWF.

This program is free and open to the public. North Carolina Wildlife Federation is able to support community action and programs like this at no cost thanks to the partnership and kind investments of people like you.

*Registration is LIMITED*, if you are interested in participating, please sign-up using this

Click here for the registration form.

By Madison Ohmen