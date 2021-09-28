New Column will Shine the Spotlight on Local Youth

New Bern Now is proud to announce our new Youth section for young people under 18 years old.

Kids and teens can send artwork and drawings, photographs they’ve taken, poems, short essay, singing, dancing, cooking, yo-yo tricks, science project, playing an instrument, performing magic tricks videos – whatever they want to share! It’s their time to shine!

Parents: Just let us know how you want your child’s name to appear (first name and last initial, full name, initials only, first name only), their age, photo if you’d like, and any message/comment about their submission to youth@newbernnow.com.

By Cyndi Papia