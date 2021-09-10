Join the Biker Community for Benefit Ride to End Domestic Violence

Kicking Off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Join your fellow bikers to help end domestic violence in the second annual benefit ride on Saturday, September 25, 2021. The ride will be led by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals for a 120-mile ride that winds through scenic roads of Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. The ride will begin at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern with registration at 9:30 am, KSU at 11:00 am and end at the Pamlico County Chamber of Commerce/Heritage Center at 10642 Hwy 55 East in Grantsboro, NC. This event will benefit Coastal Women’s Shelter (CWS) and will kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October 2021.

“We are so pleased that the biker community is coming together again to bring awareness to domestic violence and Coastal Women’s Shelter through this benefit ride. We are incredibly grateful for this tremendous effort,” states Amanda Delgado, Executive Director of Coastal Women’s Shelter.

“Coastal Women’s Shelter does incredible work to help families overcome and recover from domestic violence. The turnout from the biker community was tremendous last year with over 200 bikers. This year we are expecting 300 bikers for a bigger and better fundraising event,” states Jude Tracy, Event Organizer and Coastal Women’s Shelter board member.

Event Details

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern assisted by Justice Seraphs LEMC Cackalacky and the Guardian Bells LERC Cape Lookout.

Kick stands up at 11:00 a.m. for a 120-mile ride lead by the Punishers LEMC NC Originals through Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. This is a rain or shine event.

The ride ends at Pamlico Chamber of Commerce/Heritage Center where there will be the best blues music with Jim and Kathy Kohler, food and beverage provided by Nest Café Food Truck, vendors: Salty Enterprises (paint correction, sealant, Norwex consultant); Fire & Brimstone (BBQ Sauces & Marinades); Veteran Made Tee Shirts supporting Mission 22 & Homeless Vets, Best Beads Jewelry; Pure Romance (essential oils plus more).

Tickets are $20 for motorcycle riders; $10 for motorcycle passengers; $10 for non-motorcycle riders. Advanced tickets can be purchased online here.

Motorcycle riders and their passengers will need to sign a waiver at registration before the ride begins.

A very special thanks to the sponsors: State Farm Natalie Venters; Bosch/Thermador; Law Tigers; Trent Cadillac Buick GMC; Tom McGrath Motorcycle Law Group.

For more information about the bike ride or other question, visit the CWS’s website.

About Coastal Women’s Shelter

Serving the community for over 35 years by building a bridge to end the cycle of domestic violence.

CWS is the sole provider of no-cost comprehensive domestic violence services in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties. Our services include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for women and children, transportation, tuition assistance, clothing, food, employment resources, housing assistance, and inter-agency information and referrals. We also provide some employability services through a grant from the North Carolina Council for Women.

Challenges faced by our target population include lack of transportation, need for child care, lack of education, lack of family support for continuing their education and/or employment, lack of knowledge about effective parenting practices, domestic violence, and homelessness.

Our vision is to eradicate domestic violence in the counties that we serve. Our mission is to help families break the cycle of domestic violence and acquire the skills necessary to promote healthy family relationships.

By Johanna Schaefer, Fund Development Coordinator