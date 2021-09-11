In Remembrance of 9/11

It’s hard to believe that 20 years have gone by since the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington DC, and Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Although we all have different memories of that horrific day, most of us can sympathize with the families and those who lost a loved one. First responders and people who worked tirelessly on recovery efforts at ground zero still suffer from illnesses due to long term exposure. Some have died. Some live with horrendous recollections.

Today, as we continue to process the day that shook America, I ask you to remember the victims of 9/11.

I hope that we can embrace our differences to make our community stronger. It’s time to come together as Americans as we did in September 2001.

By Wendy Card