Raising walls and hope as Habitat for Humanity construction concludes and begins again.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has been building homes, community, and hope in the Pembroke neighborhood over the past 6 months and is gearing up to continue.

On Wednesday, September 29 at 10:00am, Habitat for Humanity of Craven County will hammer the first nail in the new home build alongside Christine Cox and her family. The future home is located at 1904 Wake Street. Christine who works at B/S/H and her two children ages 11 and 6 are excited to begin this next phase of their life. Christine states that this new home and the opportunity to be a home owner is “an amazing blessing! I can’t believe that we are already to the point in the building process of raising a wall.” Christine has dreamed of being a homeowner and is eager to continue to partner with Habitat to achieve that goal.

On Saturday, October 2 at 10:00am, Habitat will celebrate Robin Powell, Stephen Wood, and family with a home dedication at 1707 Moore Avenue. The home dedication will acknowledge their journey to homeownership and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter as the homeowners and their family prepare to move into their home. The community is invited to join the celebration with Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, community partners, and city and county officials.

“Robin, Stephen, and their family are overjoyed to be settled in their home ‘before Christmas’ and begin a new chapter in a safe, stable, and affordable place to live” says Summer Hough, Interim Homeowner Services Coordinator. “Stephen is a landscaper and we are excited to see his green thumb in action for years to come.”

The home was built over the course of 6 months with 125 volunteers from several different groups including: Cherry Point, AmeriCorps, The Global Epiphany School, B/S/H, and The New Bern Breakfast Rotary. This home was also made possible thanks to funds from The Wells Fargo Housing Foundation.

About Habitat for Humanity of Craven County

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County builds modest income single-family homes in Craven and Jones Counties and has been actively addressing the affordable housing crisis wince 1989. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County has assisted 73 individuals and families to achieve their dream of homeownership and an additional 45 individuals and families with critical home repairs. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay 0% interest mortgage or loan.

The homeownership program is made possible through generous contributions of volunteer time and labor, financial contributions, and through donations and purchases at the Habitat for Humanity of Craven County ReStore (located at 930 Pollock St.) To learn more and to volunteer with us, please visit cravencountyhabitat.org.

By Summer Hough, Interim Homeowner Services Coordinator