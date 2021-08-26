Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for August 26 – 29, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations, Pastry Chef Mayte Rueda on the opening of Mayte Sweets located at 901 Broad St. in Downtown New Bern, NC.

Sail with Captain Rod and the “Admiral” in luxury on Respite, their 42 foot sailing catamaran. Aquaventures Sailing Charters offer hourly, half-day, full-day, and sunset cruises and extended sailing packages. Call 646-8110.

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Jasmine Tasty Thai and 30 Second Rocks will be at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E. tonight.

Sing Karaoke on Friday night or catch Head on Collision on Saturday at the Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

Also on Saturday, the BiPolar Express and 30 Second Rocks will be at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

These are only a couple fun activities at local entertainment venues. For the latest lineup, check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Don’t Breathe 2 (R), Free Guy (PG13), Jungle Cruise (PG13), The Night House (R), Paw Patrol: The Movie (G), The Protégé (R), Reminiscence (PG-13), Respect (PG13), The Suicide Squad (R), and Starting August 27th: Candyman (R).

***

Outdoor life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

Calendar

27th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Trial By Fire Journey Tribute Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

28th: New Bern Farmers Market, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.

28th: The Great Trent River Raft Race, gates open at 10:00 a.m., races start at 11:00 a.m., Awards Ceremony at 4:00 p.m. at Union Point Park opens to the public at 10:00 a.m., starts at 11:00 a.m., Awards Ceremony at 4:00 p.m.

28th: 247th Anniversary Observance of the New Bern Resolves, procession starts at 10:00 a.m. Presented by the New Bern Chapter of the NC Sons of the American Revolution.

28th: 38 Special with Jive Mother Mary, 5:00 p.m. at Maola at Riverside, 1402 N. Craven St. Presented by the White Umbrella Group.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“If they give you lined paper, write the other way.” – William Carlos Williams

Reach out

Send us your community announcements, contributed articles, event information, news tips, and press releases.

