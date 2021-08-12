Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern for August 12 – 15, 2021

Around Town

Donna & Team New Bern, the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce, and attendees celebrated the Riverstation Community & Marina Ribbon Cutting today at 811 East Front St.

***

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Thursday: Big Jim Kohler performs at Prohibition, 237 Craven St.

Friday: Enjoy great food and live music at BrÜtopia with Gigi’s Snack Shack and CC& Nannette at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

Saturday: Check out The Garage on Saturday for 4 Bands in 1 night: Death of Uriah, Bridge to Breakdown, To Begin Anew, and Solace Betrayal, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

Enjoy the BiPolar Express — the only tribute to 80’s hard rock around at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you Joanne Freidman for creating and maintaining this one stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

Outdoor life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Cool off at the New Bern Aquatics Center or Spray Ground. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Baseball

East Carolina Amateur Baseball League Post Season Championship Tournament — Round Two at Kafer Park on August 15

Red Sox @ Rockies at 1 p.m.

Yankees @Orioles at 4 p.m.

Disc Golf

Join Fairway Disc Golf for the weekly tournament at Creekside Park on August 15, 2021. Sign up at 9:15 a.m., tee off at 10:00 a.m.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Black Widow (PG13), The Green Knight (R), Jungle Cruise (PG13), Old (PG13), Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG), Stillwater (R), and Starting August 13th: Free Guy (PG13).

***

Calendar

12th: National Night Out Parade of Lights with the New Bern Police Department.

12th: Whispers of the Long Departed presentation by Eddie Ellis, 6:30 p.m. at the Cullman Performance Hall at the North Carolina History Center. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

13th: Artwalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at participating art galleries and shops. Contact the Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts at 252-638-2577.

13th: Free Family Fly-In and Movie Night, 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist & Event Center, 201 Tourist Center Dr. in Havelock. Presented by the Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation.

13th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: RiverMist Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

13th – 15th: “The Complete Works of Shakespeare: Abridged”, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

14th: Stuff the Bus, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Staples in New Bern with 3/1 Cookies and Coffee Food Truck and more! Presented by Craven County Partners in Education. Call 252-514-6321.

14th: Eastern Carolina Pottery Festival, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the corner lot of Hancock and S. Front Sts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

See upcoming events on New Bern’s Community Calendar here.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be” – Abraham Lincoln

Reach out

Send us your community announcements, contributed articles, event information, news tips, and press releases. Give us feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.

Receive Daily News