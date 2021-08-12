Travis Tritt Concert Rescheduled

Travis Tritt with special guests Crawford & Power were scheduled to perform at the Maola Event Center in New Bern, NC on Sunday, August 15, 2021. It has been postponed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case and exposure within Tritt’s band and crew. The show has been rescheduled to Friday, October 15, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new show date.

Travis is healthy and not experiencing any symptoms.

For those unable to attend the new date, refunds are available at the original point of purchase beginning August 13, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. through August 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. EST. Refunds will not be available after August 27. Contact the point of purchase with questions or to request a refund.

