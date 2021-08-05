Between the Bridges – August 5, 2021

Happy Birthday: Melinda Mowry (8/6), Bob Brinson (8/8), David English (8/10), and Beverly Curlings (8/11).

In Memoriam of: Ronnie Walker Brown,73, native of New Bern (7/26), Adonis Tovorris Brown, 66, formerly of New Bern (7/28), Charles L. “Chuch” Lewis Jr., 56, Vanceboro (7/28), Bernie Hal Alfred, 61, New Bern (7/29), Roland Ebon Hill Jr., 93, New Bern (7/29), Jared McCotter Holton, 30, Bayboro (7/29), Joseph J. Milkwoski, 79, New Bern (7/29), Doris Thompson Mack, 85, Pollocksville (7/30), Paul M. Fabianich, Jr., 53, New Bern (7/31), Lay Minister Johnny Wilbert Dockery, 74, New Bern (8/1), Cenora G. Hartman, 91, Havelock (8/1), Daniel A. Lynch, Jr., 93, New Bern (8/1), Roger Cooper Orr, 91, New Bern (8/2), Adolph Brown Jr., 74, New Bern (8/3), Roger L. Morris, 69, New Bern (8/4), and Ira “DJ Ira” Alva Frasier, Jr., 80, New Bern (8/5)

Non-profit News

Join Craven County Clean Sweep as they work to clean up our county. There are three upcoming events on August 7th, 2021:

– Vanceboro supply pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Pick-up site will be in the West Craven Park located at 2791 Streets Ferry Rd.

– Havelock supply pick-up will be 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pick-up site will be in the Havelock City Hall parking lot located at 1 Governmental Ave.

– New Bern supply pick-up will be 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Pick-up site will be in the Craven County Administration building parking lot located at 406 Craven St.

There will be preselected locations for you to clean or you may choose your own.

Contact the NC Cooperative Extension, Craven County Center at 252-633-1477 with any questions.

Send us your announcements and photos (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.).

By Wendy Card