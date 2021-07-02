Sound Rivers Swim Guide Report – July 2, 2021

Looking good out there – all sites in the Lower Neuse and the Tar-Pamlico passed this week. Good news, just in time for the holiday weekend!

Of course, excessive rain could change that and these samples were all taken on Thursday … So, use your best judgement!

Only one site fail in the Upper Neuse this week and that was Falls of the Neuse canoe launch. We recommend using caution while recreating in these waters over the weekend.

Have fun and stay safe, folks! Happy 4th!

Be sure to check the Swim Guide every Friday for updated water

quality results!

Visit soundrivers.org/swimguide for more information!

Via Sound Rivers