Craven CC to highlight free programs, free college, career training during Open House

Craven Community College (Craven CC) will host an Open House on Thursday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in Ward Hall on the New Bern campus. Open House provides new or returning students the opportunity to visit the campus and meet college representatives face-to-face to learn about programs, free tuition and career training opportunities.

“We are eager to meet students in a face-to-face setting again,” said Zomar Peter, dean of Student Services. “Despite the challenges of this past year, our college has done an exceptional job assisting students’ unique set of needs and circumstances. It is time to show students how committed we are to helping them succeed.”

Craven CC offers an extensive selection of certificates, diplomas and degrees that can support an individual’s future educational and career goals:

University Transfer – college transfer to a four-year institution

Career and Technical Programs – skills that immediately lead to employment

Health Programs – prepares students for the healthcare industry

Workforce Development – continuing education classes and resources for employment

Career & College Promise – tuition-free college courses for high school students

Along with program information, numerous departments will be present to discuss admission to the college, financial aid, registration and more. Seated, hybrid and online classes are available, all with flexible start dates and timespans.

Campus Life will highlight student engagement events, as well as opportunities to participate in various organizations such as clubs, Student Leadership Academy, Student Government Association and the Student Ambassador program. All campus organizations are created with the intent to provide experiences that enrich students’ educational and career goals.

Representatives from the Financial Aid office will be at Open House to help individuals see if they qualify for monetary assistance programs. North Carolina 2021 high school graduates may be eligible for two years of free tuition through the Longleaf Commitment Grant. Additionally, Craven CC students may be eligible for the federal work-study program, which offers part-time employment on campus.

Craven CC invites students of all ages to attend Open House to learn more about how the college can get high school graduates on the right path, assist with professional development, learn a trade and much more.

For questions or more information, call Peter at 252-638-4597.