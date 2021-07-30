Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage Announces Grand Opening for Havelock Office

The Havelock office of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an official Open House and Ribbon Cutting ceremony, in collaboration with the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, on Thursday, August 5, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The festivities will take place at the new office, which is strategically located at the intersection of Highway 70 and McCotter Boulevard.

The office opened last year but the grand opening celebration was delayed in order to comply with CDC regulations and safety guidelines. “We are so excited to finally have our official opening and show off how our team of contractors and designers were able to repurpose and revitalize this space,” said Leontine Zambrano, Managing Broker.

The interior of the office, which is located in a former financial institution, has been beautifully renovated in a relaxed coastal style.“ The vibe here is casual and comfortable,” said Zambrano. “It’s a fresh, open space with a lot of glass and a friendly atmosphere that was designed to foster engagement and the sharing of ideas.”

The approximately 4,000 square foot interior has fully equipped conference rooms and ample desk space for new agents. “Moving to a larger, renovated office has not only generated increased branding and marketing opportunities for our agents, but it has also allowed us to quickly respond to changing market conditions,” says Zambrano. “I couldn’t be happier to be a part of the management team in this company. I firmly believe in the philosophy passed down by our leadership, that we work for our agents instead of the other way around.”

Zambrano further explained, “There is simply not enough time for our agents to do everything they need to do. We’re here to be on the ground, helping them get familiar with all the tools our brokerage has to help them do what they do best, which is provide our clients with exceptional service.”

To connect with a local market expert or learn more about how Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage can help you grow your business, visit seacoastrealty.com.

By Kathy Alexander, Marketing Director