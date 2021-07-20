Attend Wedding Planning Party with a Riverfront View

Are you planning your wedding and looking for a fabulous venue and terrific vendors? The Fusion Wedding Professionals are hosting a wedding planning opportunity on Sunday July 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Today’s restrictions and guidelines have not made wedding planning easy, and the Fusion Wedding Professionals want to help you ease through the process.

Come and tour the newly renovated convention center including their new “Riverfront View” option. In addition to the tour, the “Wedding Planning Party” is where you can discuss your wedding ideas and plans with some of our recommended vendors from the Fusion Wedding Professionals, so that you can mark off a few items on your planning checklist. This Wedding Planning Party will be hosted in the “The View”, where you can feel comfortable being in an open, airy space to allow for plenty of social distancing.

During the planning party, couples will have the opportunity sample a delicious spread from Posh Nosh Catering. Then, they can find entertainment for their event by meeting with Dream Entertainment NC and our dance instructors, Bernie Ballroom. Emily Saunders Photography, Rohrig Video and PS Productions will be happy to discuss their options for the everlasting photos and video and live streaming. Meet with wedding planner, Jennifer from Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design to discuss your plans. Walk up to the mobile bar by Small Batch Gallery and Gifts and be sure to talk to our ceremony officiant Donna from Always Faithful Wedding Services. Don’t forget about the decorations from The Carolina Refinery and Jennifer Lynn Weddings-Events-Design. Couples will enjoy the relaxed atmosphere at this intimate event and leave with their wedding day plans solidified without the chaos of a large expo.

This event capacity is limited, and RSVP’s are required.

Couples can sign up at this link to attend the Wedding Planning Party.

For details, call Jennifer Bertling at 252-259-2041.

By Jennifer Bertling