What’s What in New Bern Weekend Edition: June 3 – 6, 2021

Good day, New Bern Now Readers,

Today is Love Conquers All Day, National Chocolate Macaroon Day, National Egg Day, National Itch Day, and Repeat Day. Hmm, I was trying to come up with a fun way to explore these observations days, but I’m stumped. Maybe it’s because I’m stuck on Repeat Day. It’s designated to give you a chance to say or do things over again, like the movie Groundhog Day. I’ve been doing this way too much lately, so let’s move on.

Here’s a snapshot of the day ahead in New Bern, NC.

Bear Forecast

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

The Sun will rise at 5:54 a.m. and set at 8:18 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

“Nothing important was ever achieved without someone taking a chance” – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: New Bern, NC by Rob Taylor Photography

Have you seen Michaelé Rose Watson’s Stained-glass panels that she created for the Cancer Care Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center? Stop by and check it out!

“Atlantic Dance Theatre is grateful and pleased to announce an amazingly successful year bringing dance programming through virtual, and soon, in-person methods, to underserved groups of children including 10 Craven and Jones County schools and several non-profit after school groups. This was all made possible through the support of our board of directors, individuals in the community, the Harold H. Bate Foundation and Craven Arts Council and Gallery. Such a good year despite the Pandemic.” – Elizabeth Pope

New Bern has a Roller Hockey Team — The River Rats. According to Coach Jim Donelson, “We teach ages Ages 7 – 17 how to skate and play the game of hockey without the checking and fights. Monday nights at Rollerland from 6 – 8 p.m. We play next on June 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Rollerland. Our first league games will be this fall. The public can come and to join go on our Facebook page – New Bern Roller Hockey and send us a message. Summer camp is quickly approaching too. Early bird Registration is due on Monday, June 14 between 6 – 8 p.m. at Rollerland. Summer camp is June 21, 23, 24, and 28 from 6 – 8 p.m. $10 plus $3 Skate rental if needed. Call 252-621-8205.”

***

The Calendar

5th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at The Home Place – at Rustic Court & Wildflower. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

5th: Get a Forget-Me-Not Blue Flower, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Hardware. Presented by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 40 of Craven County.

5th: History Quest Can You Solve a Clue? 10:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

5th: Walk-In Bathtub presents Improv Celebrating Hot Air Balloon Day, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

6th: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

***

Gusto

If you’re looking for local music, we highly recommend the New Bern Music Calendar created and maintained by Joanne Freidman. She does a tremendous job updating this great resource to help people follow and support musicians and performers. If you like this page, really like it…show your support for Joanne and like the New Bern Music Calendar’s Facebook page.

To give you an idea of what on the New Bern Music Calendar, here’s a few upcoming performances:

Today: 30 Seconds Rock, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at BrÜtpia, 1201 Hwy 70E., Call 252-631-5142.

4th: The New Aquarian’s, 7:00 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock St. Call 252-259-6393.

5th: Shannan Grace, 6:00 p.m. at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd. Call 252-636-2555.

5th: Pride Month Drag Show featuring Madame Z, 7:30 p.m. at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 901 Pollock St., Call 252-288-5853.

6th: Aaron Davenport, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

***

Daytrippin’

Head to Kinston: “The Lion’s Water Adventure is eastern NC’s newest and most thrilling water experience. Featuring three water slides, the state’s longest lazy river and an amazing walk-in kiddie water feature, Lion’s Water Adventure is your place for a roarin’ good time.” – Lions Water Adventure

In Wake County: “Blue Jay Point County Park is right at home on the shores of Falls Lake, this 236-acre park provides stellar outdoor recreation opportunities for Wake County, including picnicking, hiking fishing and ziplining! The Go Ape Treetop Adventure and Treetop Journey courses create a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience. These exciting high ropes courses include suspended obstacles, rope ladders, Tarzan swings and some truly epic ziplines.” – Blue Jay Point Go Ape

***

Final note

New Bern Now.com, The Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.