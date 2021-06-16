What’s What in New Bern – June 16, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Trent River at Lawson Creek

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Sun will rise at 5:53 a.m. and set at 8:24 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“Well done is better than well said” – Benjamin Franklin

Around Town

There’s still time to participate in the CarolinaEast Health System Run for The Coastal Women’s Shelter scheduled for this Saturday, June 19. For serious runners, the 5K and 10K is a USATF Certified Course run and will be a timed run through Run the East. The 1-mile fun run is for adults and for kids. This year participants have the option of joining as a virtual run. More here.

Noteworthy News

Announcement from the New Bern Civic Theatre. The NBCT is holding Auditions for Clue on June 25 at 6:30 p.m. and June 26 at 1 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Masonic Theatre located at 412 Pollock Street in downtown New Bern. Actors 20+. Directed by Jay Tyson and produced by Meredith McKee-Boyd. Show opens September 17 and runs for two weekends. Please come prepared with a one-minute comedic monologue.

Have you heard about the Tails and Tales Animal Photo Contest presented by the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library? Find out more here.

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is Fresh Veggies Day and National Fudge Day.

The Calendar

17th: African American Lecture Series, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. via Zoom. Register by contacting Krystal Eldred at 252-639-3512/3592 to get access code.

18th: Pig Pickin’ benefit for ALS, 5:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70E, 252-288-6077.

18th: 3rd Annual Juneteenth Premiere Rooftop Celebration, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Greene, Wilson, and Crow – 401 Middle St. Presented by the Young Urban Professionals of ENC.

18th: “Toy Story 4” 7:00 p.m. at Lawson Creek Drive-In. Presented by New Bern Parks & Recreation.

More on the Community Calendar

Today in New Bern History

Via NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Miranda’s Plans for Tryon Palace Recovered

On June 16, 1783, Francisco de Miranda visited Tryon Palace. The Venezuelan revolutionary soldier, scholar and world traveler evaded political arrest in Havana, Cuba, by coming to the United States.

Arriving in New Bern on June 10, he stayed in a local tavern for about a month, Miranda, a lifelong journal keeper, recorded his thoughts and impressions of places he visited. Of his trip to New Bern, he mentions a barbeque held in town to celebrate the end of the Revolution. Read more.

