What’s What Around New Bern Weekend Edition — June 24 – 27, 2021

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

The Sun will rise at 5:55 a.m. and set at 8:26 p.m.

We hope you join New Bern Now’s Podsquad today for our weekly show from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page. We connect you with the people, places, and happenings New Bern and surrounding areas. Today’s special guests are Katherine Clowers, Director, Craven-Pamlico Regional Library and Jim Donelson, President of New Bern Roller Hockey. Ask questions and let us know if you have any announcements. You’ll also have a chance to win our Trivia Contest for a gift certificate to a local business.

Have you bid on this month’s InStore Auction at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore? The Habitat ReStore’s Auction Room is located at 930 Pollock St. and is open during regular store hours on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bidding for this month’s InStore Silent Auction runs through June 26 at 12 p.m. – Read more.

Do you know about the NC Oyster Trail? It’s a grassroots effort by people who love North Carolina oysters. Their “mission is to provide oyster tourism experiences that help sustain and grow N.C. oyster supply and demand, resulting in economic, environmental, and social benefits to the state’s seafood industry and coastal communities.” The NC Oyster Trail “offers unique tourism experiences centered on our state’s tasty oysters. As you travel the trail, you can: Tour a working shellfish farm, Savor the coast’s distinct flavors, and Discover local oyster lore.” – NC Oyster Trail

Have you been to the New Bern Aquatics Center? It’s a great place to cool off, have some fun, or just relax. They’re open Mon – Sun. Click here for all the details.

Become a member of the Twin Rivers YMCA and enjoy their Indoor and Outdoor Pool. Look at their aquatics programs.

Tonight: Jasmine Tasty Thai Food Truck and 30 Second Rocks (Trivia) at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

Friday: Food Truck Friday, 5:00 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St. and Simon Spalding performance, 6:00 p.m. at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.

Saturday: Lounge Lizards at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Sunday: Open Mic Night, 6:00 p.m. at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 901 Pollock St.

24th: North Carolina Symphony Performance, gates open at 5:30 p.m., starts at 7:30 p.m. on Tryon Palace’s South Lawn. This is a free concert.

24th: Duffyfield Community Roundtable Discussion with New Bern Police Chief Gallagher, 6:00 p.m. at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar St.

24th: Little Talks with Ed Hood, 6:00 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

25th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Adam Pitts, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

26th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Fairfield Harbour – at the Community Center. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

26th: PetVet Community Clinic, 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at New Bern Tractor Supply, 3821 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Call 252-638-0131.

26th: 1st Week of Summer Grilling Season Cookout Fundraiser, 8:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the New Bern Farmers Market. Call 252-633-0043

