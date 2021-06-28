What’s What Around New Bern – June 28, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now Readers! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening in and around town.

Pic of the Day: Catfish Lake in the Croatan National Forest

Bear Outlook

Via National Weather Service

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. and set at 8:26 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today” – Will Rogers

Around Town

Saint Paul Catholic Church unveiled their Bicentennial Bear. The bear was painted by renowned artist Sandy Bruno. Sandy is one of many artists who have painted Bear Town Bears. This event is part of other celebrations of the oldest Catholic Church in NC. Read more.

Noteworthy Mention

Recall: Philips issued a recall notification for specific Philips bi-level positive airway pressure (bi-level PAP), continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices. The recall is in response to potential health risks related to the sound abatement foam component in these devices. The majority of the affected devices are in the first-generation DreamStation product family, but the recently launched DreamStation 2 is not affected by the issue. – American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Unofficial Holidays and Observances

Today is Insurance Awareness Day, International Lightning Safety Day, Operation Red Wings Observance, International Body Piercing Day, Please Take My Children to Work Day, National Tapioca Day, and National Ceviche Day.

The Calendar

29th: Behind the Scenes: Conservation Lab, 2:00 p.m. begins at Tryon Palace Waystation. Call 252-639-3524.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

July

3rd: The Glorious 4th Celebration, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tryon Palace South Lawn.

4th: New Bern’s 4th of July Festivities, 5:30 p.m. with Fireworks at approx. 9:15 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park.

Community Calendar here.

Today in NC History

Via NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On June 28, 1973, the General Assembly designated the emerald as the state’s official precious stone.

Emeralds are a variety of the mineral beryl. Beryl is colorless in its pure state, but chromium turns beryl green. The aquamarine is blue beryl, and there are also yellow, light green, red and pink varieties. Beryl, in all its variety of colors, is found among mica, quartz and feldspar, all of which are abundant in the North Carolina mountains. For more about North Carolina’s history, arts and culture, visit Cultural Resources online. Full article.

Photo: A nearly 700-carat emerald that was found in March 2011 in Alexander County and is now in the collection of the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

Reach out

