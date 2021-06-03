Rescinded: New Bern Fire-Rescue lifts Burn Ban due to improving conditions

The burn ban for the City of New Bern and its extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) has been lifted as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, as conditions continue to improve. The ban was originally imposed on May 24, 2021, due to warm, windy weather conditions and a lack of significant rainfall. This combination increases fire risk posing a danger to residents, visitors, first responders, and property.

All those living within the ETJ may resume open burning as allowed by the North Carolina Forest Service and the NC Division of Air Quality. Residents who live within the corporate limits of New Bern may resume open burning as allowed by the city ordinance.

Please contact the City of New Bern Bureau of Fire Prevention with any questions at 252-639-2931.

By Danny Hill, Fire Marshal, New Bern Fire-Rescue