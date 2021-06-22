Community works together to create the Library’s First Book/TechMobile

The Craven-Pamlico Regional Library’s delivery van is now a Book/TechMobile.

We caught up with Regional Director, Katherine Clowers and IT Coordinator, Lydia Davis to learn more about this terrific community project during the Juneteenth Festival in New Bern, NC. They told us, the Library Staff were approached by Logan Tibbetts, a Life Scout with BSA Troop 13 who wanted to do a project.

In January 2021, Logan set up a GoFundMe page and described the project as, “A Techmobile is a mobile computer lab to be used in locations with a lack of internet, and a lack of transportation to the nearest library. A bookmobile may be added on if able to.” He provided this update in March, “With the funds so far, we have installed a lift attached to the inside of the van. This was one of the major parts of the project that I wanted to get done, and I am very thankful. The lift will allow the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library to lift heavy materials into the van. It will also allow the van to be set up by people who are less physically capable than others.”

Riverside RV Service donated the labor to put on the canopies, the Wi-Fi extender and a power inverter with battery. The Friends of the New Bern-Craven County, Cove City, Havelock, and Pamlico Public Libraries along with Tibbetts’ GoFundMe totaled $12,230.27. This was raised through community fundraisers to put the additions. We have a lift in it so we can pull the portable book carts in and out of the van for people to access the books.

Director Clowers said, “We’ll be able to offer Wi-Fi, Internet access to areas that don’t have it. Life Scout, Erica Smith with BSA Troop 219 stepping up and she is gonna work on putting on a Satellite Internet access point for us. This is key for areas like Hoboken, Harlowe, and other locations where the Wi-Fi extender doesn’t work, but the satellite will.”

They all worked together and created this unique, high tech mobile learning library for the people of Craven and Pamlico counties.

They’re really excited about the new Book Tech Mobile as it will bring them back into the community. Clowers emphasized how important it was for them to, “Step outside of our box and go to where our public is. People need entertainment and opportunities for self-growth.”

I highly recommend visiting the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library located at 400 Johnson St., call them at 252-638-7800, and check out their website to see all of the resources that are at your fingertips!

Special thanks to everyone involved in making this happen. This is a compelling example of a community taking action to help others during the pandemic.

By Wendy Card