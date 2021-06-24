Between the Bridges – June 24, 2021

Happy Birthday: Nicholas Glover, Author of “Davis Speaks: A Brother with Autism” (6/25) and Dare Oliver (6/26)

In Memory of: Aaron Mitchell Curd, 35, New Bern (6/18), Tillman Woodard Harris, 81, New Bern (6/18), Clara Bell Credle Jones, 82 (6/18), Theda Dolores “Do” Price Davis, 94, New Bern (6/19), Joseph James Devine, 89, New Bern (6/19), Mary Sue Smith Tripp, 66, New Bern (6/19), Peggy Jane Armstrong, 91, New Bern (6/20), Avion Clay Atkins, infant, Craven County (6/20), Ashton Lee Bailey, 65, New Bern (6/20), Kenneth Antonio Lewis, 52, New Bern (6/20), Anne Catherine Jaeckel Kearney, 80, New Bern (6/20), James Hugh English, Jr., 82, New Bern (6/21), Celeste Arletta Williams Hargett, 94, New Bern (6/21), Richard Leslie Kidd, 84, New Bern (6/22), Annie Marie Jenkins, 79, Vanceboro (6/22), and Jessie Ray Foskey, 70, Pollocksville (6/23)

Nonprofit News

New Bern Battlefield Park! It’s a free, dog and kid-friendly and open to the public every day from dawn to dusk. There are wonderful, wooded walking trails, interesting interpretive panels, clean restrooms, and a shaded pavilion for eating your picnic lunch. And there’s an audio tour app featuring local actors telling all the stories on the panels. Contact the New Bern Historical Society for details.

Send us your announcements and photos (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.) via email.