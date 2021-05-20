Your Input Matters: Community Health Needs Assessment Survey

CarolinaEast Health System, as well as the Health Departments in Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties, are requesting that residents participate in a survey to give input on the health of the community.

CarolinaEast and the three Health Departments are partnering with other hospitals and health departments to conduct Eastern North Carolina’s Regional Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). Every few years, residents have an opportunity to take a survey that asks them to identify the top health challenges they face, as well as the availability of health resources in the community. A regional approach offers expertise, leadership, and resources that are more robust, to ultimately help improve the overall health of our communities.

The CHNA process uses a systematic approach though collection, assembly, analysis, and dissemination of information about the health of the counties, with the eventual goal of determining health priorities and developing community health improvement plans.

“Improving the health of the people in Eastern NC is a common goal, and responsibility, of each of us,” says Brandy Popp, Public Relations and Community Outreach Manager at CarolinaEast. “We ask for any and all residents in our service area to complete this survey to help us do just that. Learning the needs of our neighbors and overall areas of improvements will help us determine how to best care for our communities moving forward.”

The priorities determined in Craven County’s 2018 CHNA were Behavioral Health, Access to Care and Chronic Disease Prevention. The results of the 2021 CHNA will be made available upon completion of the process.

The survey is available to complete online until June 18, 2021 at: cravencountync.gov/2177/2021-Tri-County-CHNA

Individuals who prefer to complete a paper copy can contact any of the participating organizations.

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System