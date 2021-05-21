UScellular Donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain

Wireless Carrier’s Grant Focuses on Education and Inspiring Interest in STEM-centered Careers

UScellular has announced a $30,000 investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of the Clubs of the Coastal Plain to support the Club in New Bern to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. UScellular’s investment supports K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs for members at the Club. This is part of a $1 million donation the company made to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across its service areas.

This continued emphasis on STEM learning and experience is designed to prepare students of today for careers of tomorrow, inspiring children to explore STEM careers and opportunities for their future.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain here in Craven County Club members will dream big and apply what they learn towards their future careers.”

“We are thrilled to work with UScellular once again to support STEM education for kids in Craven County,” said Kimberly Boyd, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. “Now more than ever, kids need a safe place where they can learn, grow and have fun. Through UScellular’s support, youth will experience new opportunities through programming that will inspire and prepare them for great futures.”

UScellular associates didn’t let a pandemic stop them from donating their resources in 2020. The company’s associates took part in a variety of virtual volunteer activities, participating in more than 2,000 volunteer experiences to give back throughout the year. They also donated $250,000 to more than 500 organizations, which was then doubled by UScellular through its donation matching program.

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.

By Melissa McIntyre, Public Relations Counsel