Tap That celebrates anniversary with Block Party

Via Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar

Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar (Tap That) will be holding the Tap That Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, May 22, from 5-11 p.m. on the 900 block of Pollock Street in New Bern.

The entire 900 block of Pollock Street will be closed to traffic (Fleet Street to Liberty Street) for the celebration that will include:

Myrtle Beach disc jockey and former New Bern Radio Host DJ Slide

Smash Aerial Circus

Beary the Hatchet Axe Throwing

Chalk Art Contest by the Craven Arts Council

Live Painting by local artist Chris Lane

Photo booth

Food trucks

Dunk tank supporting veterans

Tap That owner Jonathan Davis said, “We wanted to throw a party that would electrify New Bern. This kind of event has never been done before – at least not in the past 10 years.”

An open container permit for the event will allow guests 21 and over to carry their alcoholic beverages throughout the street and on the property of the three establishments participating in the one-year celebration (Tap That, Freshwater Beer Co. and Brewery 99).

“We can’t wait for everyone to show up and celebrate,” Davis said. “Our goal is to make sure everyone has fun while staying safe and responsible.”

A security team will be monitoring the event as well as a party bus will provide safe rides home toward the end of the night.

Entrance into the event is free along with the majority of activities. IDs will be checked upon arrival. This event is open to all ages.

For more information, visit TapThatNewBern website and its Facebook page.