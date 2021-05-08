In the Weeds: The Countdown begins…

We started this adventure 27 days ago and a few of the tomatoes will be ready to eat this week!

Wendy’s new at this and thinks the biggest tomato plant would bear the most fruit. So far, it has 19 tomatoes and the medium one has 41. Laura thinks one day, we’ll wake up with so many tomatoes, we won’t know what to do with them. If that’s the case, the plan is to put them in a cooler at the end of the driveway and let our neighbors know they are free for the taking. We will also donate to those in need.

We sowed 40 green bean seeds on May 2 and now we have six sprouts.

And the zucchini plant is starting to flower.

This week, we watered and fed the plants and added a little sand to the potting mix because we recently learned it would help prevent the peat moss from hardening.

Are we on the right track? If you’re a gardener and you think we need guidance, please help us stay on course and grow a bountiful garden.

Stay tuned for next week as we venture into dealing with the blueberry bush.

Please send your tips, tricks, suggestions to us via email.

Laura Johnson and Wendy Card’s “In the Weeds” column will arrive on Saturdays.