‘In the Now’ Weekend Edition: May 27 – 31, 2021

Today is Red Nose Day. “Red Nose Day is a campaign with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. Through the power of entertainment, we bring people together to laugh and have fun, all while raising life-changing cash for the children that need it the most.” – RedNoseDay.org

It’s also National Gray Day, “We celebrate the efforts of our incredible volunteers and honor the lives of brain tumor patients and their caregivers. The National Day of Gray concludes a month of action, awareness, and support for the brain tumor community, and is a moment to reflect, remember, and appreciate all those who make change possible.” – National Brain Tumor Society

Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening this weekend in New Bern:

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunday night: A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.; Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

The Sun will rise at 5:56 a.m. and set at 8:14 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

“Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans” – John Lennon

Around Town

Pic of the Day: Village Park II neighborhood. If you want your neighborhood recognized, send us a photo and summary about your area of town and what you love about living there. Email us here.

The City of New Bern Aquatics Center opens on Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.! Find the hours of operations and admission fees here.

The Craven-Pamlico Regional Library 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales, will be June 1st through July 31st. Read books, win cool prizes and participate in exciting programs both virtually and in person. Register beginning June 1st. Log reading June 1st – July 31st. – mycprl.org/summerreading

The Calendar

27th: Craven County Partners In Education (PIE) Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Craven PIE Luncheon Virtual Event, 12:00 p.m. Call 252-514-6321.

28th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

29th: New Bern Civitan Rib Fundraiser, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Piggly Wiggly 1208 Simmons St. Pre-orders only by calling/texting 252-670-9912 no later than noon on May 27.

29th: Memorial Day presentation, walk in the Croatan National Forest and litter pickup, 8:30 a.m. Contact Steve Tyson

29th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Tucker Creek – at the School parking lot, 200 Sermons Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

29th: Get a Forget-Me-Not Blue Flower, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Mitchell Hardware. Presented by the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 40 of Craven County.

31st: Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony, 12:00 p.m. at the Craven County Courthouse.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

Final note

