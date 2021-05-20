In the Now – Thursday, May 20, 2021

“Someday is not a day of the week.” – Denise Brennan-Nelson

Good morning, everyone. Happy World Bee Day and National Rescue Dog Day! Here’s a snapshot of what’s happening today in New Bern.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Weather via National Weather Service

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

The Sun will rise at 6:00 a.m. and set at 8:09 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Around Town

Pic of the Day: I had a pleasant trip to the Dentist yesterday, that’s because there wasn’t any drilling. No really, Dr. Bill Kincaid has been my Dentist for the past decade. I can honestly say that I trust him. I’ve only felt that way about my old Ship’s Dental Doc, Lieutenant Monica Mattson (Owner, Diamond Dental of Owings Mills). She wasn’t old, the ship was. Thanks, Dr. Bill, Mellissa, Candy, Beth, and the Kincaid & Purvis Family Dentistry Team!

Happening at the Spring Fair: “Today is our Exceptional Children’s Day at the fair. The gates will be open from noon until 3 p.m. for anyone who is registered as part of an exceptional children’s program. The regular fair will resume at 5 p.m.” – Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds

Attention Artists: “CarolinaEast Health System in conjunction with the Craven Arts Council & Gallery is seeking an artist or team of artists to apply to design and construct a sculpture to be installed for permanent display at CarolinaEast Medical Center’s main campus. Through conversations with several patients and frontline workers, the CarolinEast Health System has decided to move forward with commissioning an artist or team of artists to design and construct a sculpture to memorialize the healthcare professionals at CarolinaEast Health System. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of millions across the globe especially the ill, their loved ones, medical professionals and hospital staff. The emotional challenges of comforting and caring for those in need as well as celebrating the recoveries and morning the losses has taken a toll on every healthcare worker at the CarolinaEast Health System. Application Deadline is May 31, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.” – Craven Arts Council & Gallery

Join The Podsquad today for an interesting and fun conversation with New Bern’s new Chief of Police Patrick Gallagher and Denise Wakeman, Founder of the Blog Squad. We will meet via Zoom and go live to NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page from 1 – 2 p.m. We will be asking a trivia question and if you answer correctly, you may win a gift certificate to a local business! The video and audio will be available on numerous platforms after the show.

***

The Calendar

19th – 23rd: Spring Fair at the Craven County Fairgrounds. Presented by the Craven County Jaycees. Call 252-636-0303.

21st: Grand Opening of Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden, opens at 11:00 a.m., Ribbon cutting at 12:00 p.m., Garden open 2:00 p.m. at 1235 Pollock St.

21st – 23rd: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

22nd: Craven County Extension Master Gardeners Plant Sale, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County Center located at 300 Industrial Drive. Call 252-633-1477.

22nd: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Craeberne Forest – behind 101 Craftsman Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

22nd: Shredding Day, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Community Center in Fairfield Harbor. Presented by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club. Call 252-670-1907.

22nd: Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar Anniversary Block Party, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. on the 900 block of Pollock St. Call 252-258-5853.

22nd – 23rd: ENC Home & Outdoor Expo, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. Presented by NC Expos.

***

Final note

New Bern Now.com, The Podsquad, and New Bern Now Magazine, are looking for news tips, news releases, contributed articles, and feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted. If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too. It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.