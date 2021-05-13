In the Now — Thursday, May 13, 2021

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your In the Now for May 13, 2021.

The Weather, Sun, and Sea

Via a variety of reliable sources

Today, a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight, a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday, A slight chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night, mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

The Sun will rise at 6:04 a.m. and sets at 8:04 p.m.

For Boaters and Fishermen: Click for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

The Calendar

Via New Bern Now Calendar

14th: Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazlyn McRavin’s, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 102 Washington Post Rd. Lunches need to be purchased in advance by going to wlcconline.com/shop. Presented by Without Limits Christian Center.

14th: Artwalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at participating galleries and businesses in and around New Bern. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: Dayton Vesper in Concert, 6:30 p.m. at the Bank of the Arts. Presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Call 252-638-2577.

14th: ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Community Artists Gallery, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

14th: Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series: 1-42 Band, 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation. Call 252-639-2915.

15th: Rockin’ & “Wrappin” on the river with Joe Baes Project and guest bands, 3:00 p.m. at 405 Harbor Dr. Presented by the Bike Box Project Pedaling for Parkinson’s. Call 252-638-2577.

14th – 16th: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

The News

Via New Bern Now and New Bern Post

CarolinaEast Health Systems, which operates CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern as well as a host of other medical services, announced it is affiliating with Chapel Hill-based UNC Health. UNC Health has similar affiliations with hospitals in Wayne, Lenoir, and Onslow counties. For more info, go here.

Today in History

Via North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

On May 13, 1913, the town of Salem and the city of Winston merged to form the new city of Winston-Salem through the election of a new unified city board.

The two municipalities that would eventually become Winston-Salem came from two strikingly different backgrounds. The town of Salem traced its lineage back to 1753, when it was established by Moravian Bishop August Spangenberg. Winston, named for Joseph Winston, was created in 1849 as the county seat for newly formed Forsyth County.

In 1879, the two towns attempted to unite through legislation passed by the General Assembly, but the use of the name of “Salem” as the city’s new name forced the citizens of Winston to withdraw their support. In years following this first attempt at unification, the local post office was renamed “Winston-Salem” to reflect the closeness of the two communities.

In 1913, a second effort was made to unite the two communities through legislation and another referendum was taken to the voters of both municipalities. This second attempt proved successful, and Winston-Salem was formed in May of that year.

On May 13, 1830, Zebulon Baird Vance was born in the Reems Creek area of Buncombe County. Raised in Asheville, Vance studied at the University of North Carolina. After setting up a law practice in Asheville, he launched his political career. Known for his personality and oratorical skills, Vance served as a state senator, U.S. congressman and governor.

Initially an opponent of secession, Vance cast his lot with his state and region after President Abraham Lincoln’s call to arms. Vance raised his own company and was later elected colonel of the Twenty-Sixth Regiment.

Though the war raged on, politics was never far from Vance’s mind. The Conservative Party selected the popular colonel as its candidate for governor in 1862. The election resulted in an overwhelming victory for Vance.

On his birthday in 1865, Vance was arrested in Statesville by federal cavalry as he attempted to flee the approaching Union army. He was imprisoned in Washington, D.C., for two months. No charges were ever brought and he was eventually released.

On May 13, 1961, Vance’s 131st birthday, the Gov. Zebulon B. Vance Birthplace State Historic Site in Weaverville was dedicated and opened to the public.