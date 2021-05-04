Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series to return

Via City of New Bern Parks & Recreation

The Trent Cadillac – GMC “Footloose on the Neuse” Summer Concert Series returns to Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on Friday, May 14.

The first concert of the season features the I-42 Band. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Based out of Eastern North Carolina, The I-42 Band is a High Energy Dance/Party band. They specialize in the best of Dance/Party music as well as Classic Beach Standards, Motown, Soul, R&B, Funk, and Modern Country. Featured upfront is the nationally known recording artist Bryan Mayer. Bryan is surrounded by a group of highly experienced and talented musicians with an abundance of performance years in the music I-42 performs.

Other acts scheduled for this summer include:

Friday, May 28 – Gary Lowder and Smokin’ Hot!

Friday, June 11 – Joe Brown Band

Friday, June 25 – Adam Pitts

Friday, July 16 – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute – On the Border

Friday, August 13 – RiverMist Band

Friday, August 27 – Trial By Fire – Journey Tribute Band

Friday, September 3 – British Invaders

Friday, September 17 – Pamlico Sound Machine

“We are excited to bring the Summer Concert Series back after a very tough year of dealing with the pandemic,” said Foster Hughes, director of Parks and Recreation. “We have a great lineup of musical entertainment scheduled this summer. All concerts are free. This series would not be possible without the support of Trent Cadillac-GMC We look forward to seeing everyone in the Park this summer.”

All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy great music by the water at Union Point Park. Pets must be on a leash. Sorry, no coolers. Food trucks will be on site. The Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Trent Cadillac-GMC and presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation.

For additional information, call 252-639-2901 or visit our parks and recreation page online at www.NewBernNC.gov.