Document shredding events to be held, with proceeds going to Rotary charitable giving

“Shredding Saturday” will be Saturday, May 22, at two locations in Craven County.
- 10 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd., New Bern
- 1-3 p.m. at Fairfield Harbour Community Center
The first box is free, with additional boxes done for the suggested donation of $10 per box.
Take advantage of this community service project and fund-raiser to shred your old tax documents and receipts.
Proceeds support the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club charitable giving in the New Bern community plus its signature project, Kicks-For-Kids, providing new sneakers to 300-plus Craven County children.
The event is sponsored by Williams Scarborough & Gray, LLP CPAs, New Bern & Jacksonville, BB&T Bank, and Truist Financial.