Document shredding events to be held, with proceeds going to Rotary charitable giving

May 7, 2021

“Shredding Saturday” will be Saturday, May 22, at two locations in Craven County.

  • 10 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd., New Bern
  • 1-3 p.m. at Fairfield Harbour Community Center

The first box is free, with additional boxes done for the suggested donation of $10 per box.

Take advantage of this community service project and fund-raiser to shred your old tax documents and receipts.

Proceeds support the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club charitable giving in the New Bern community plus its signature project, Kicks-For-Kids, providing new sneakers to 300-plus Craven County children.

The event is sponsored by Williams Scarborough & Gray, LLP CPAs, New Bern & Jacksonville, BB&T Bank, and Truist Financial.