Document shredding events to be held, with proceeds going to Rotary charitable giving

“Shredding Saturday” will be Saturday, May 22, at two locations in Craven County.

10 a.m. to noon at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd., New Bern

1605 Neuse Blvd., New Bern 1-3 p.m. at Fairfield Harbour Community Center

The first box is free, with additional boxes done for the suggested donation of $10 per box.

Take advantage of this community service project and fund-raiser to shred your old tax documents and receipts.

Proceeds support the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club charitable giving in the New Bern community plus its signature project, Kicks-For-Kids, providing new sneakers to 300-plus Craven County children.

The event is sponsored by Williams Scarborough & Gray, LLP CPAs, New Bern & Jacksonville, BB&T Bank, and Truist Financial.