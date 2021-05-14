Community Artists Gallery at ArtWalk at 309 Middle St.

Via Community Artists Gallery

In celebration of spring, Community Artists Gallery and Studios will feature “Nature’s Palette.”

The Artists of the Month are painters Noreen Jekel and Virginia Wernersbach, as well as Leah Simard with her ceramics.

The Gallery will provide music from “Brant Island Strings” and serve refreshments. Its Military Exhibit will continue with Jesse Doyle in the Studio Annex.

Noreen Jekel has been inspired by Art and Design. She grew up in Thorpe Bay, Essex and was educated in England, and gained a B.A. in 3-Dimensional Design, specializing in Interior Design and followed up by an Art Teachers Certificate. She works in many mediums, including acrylic and watercolor. She also enjoys photography and jewelry making.

Virginia Wernersbach grew up in Long Island and her love of Arts comes from many years of creative projects and a love of travel. She works in oil, acrylic, and watercolor. One of her works was chosen to be featured on a postcard promoting New Bern ArtWalk.

Leah Simard is a Ceramic Artist. She is a military spouse, having lived all over the country. She has always gravitated towards ceramics and has taught art classes to children and adults.

Art Classes: Drop-in Watercolor Class will continue for May and June on Thursdays 9:30 a.m.-noon, taught by Chris Provard and Karen Schaaf at the Harrison Center on Middle Street. Cost $10 per class. For information and registration, go to www.communityartistsgallery.org

Beginner Watercolor class taught by Heidi DiBella, May 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., cost $50. For information and registration go to www.communityartistsgallery.org

“Military/Emerging Artist featured Exhibition” in the Studio Annex. Jesse Doyle, the Military Artist, will continue to display his Art for May and June. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Arts Program.

For more information, call 252-633-3715 or www.communityartistsgallery.org.

CAGS is non-profit and cooperative, staffed by participating artists.