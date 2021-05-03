CarolinaEast Medical Center nationally recognized by Leapfrog Group

Via Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach — CarolinaEast Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes CarolinaEast’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. “An ‘A’ safety grade is an elite designation that your community should be proud of,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “The past year has been extraordinarily difficult for hospitals, but CarolinaEast Medical Center shows us it is possible to keep a laser focus on patients and their safety, no matter what it takes.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public. This is the sixth time in a row CarolinaEast has received an ‘A’ rating.

“With safety as a guiding principle throughout CarolinaEast Health System, maintaining this top rating with Leapfrog is a true source of pride for us,” says Dr. Ron May, Vice President of Medical Affairs at CarolinaEast Health System. “Receiving an ongoing ‘A’ rating confirms CarolinaEast’s success in keeping safety at the forefront for excellence in everything we do.”

To see CarolinaEast’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.