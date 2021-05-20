‘Between the Bridges’ – May 20, 2021

Happy Birthday: Tommy Tilghman (5/18), Skip Hudson (5/19), Thea Kincaid (5/21), Linda Dail (5/22), and Nancy Hawley (5/25)

Happy Anniversary: Stephen and Maureen Clayton – 8 years (5/18), Rachel and Brad Pino – 9 years (5/19)

Graduations: Great job to Robert Green on your Graduation from Craven Community College with an Associate’s Degree in the Arts! We enjoyed meeting Robert and his family at Lawson Creek Park. This is a photo of him with his Great Grandmother, Grandmother, and Mother. What a great day!

We’re so happy for Sharon Bryant’s daughter, Tiffany King, on her Graduation with a Master’s Degree from Western Carolina University.

Retirement: Congratulations, Nurse JoAnna Gaines, on your Retirement from CarolinaEast Health System after 42 ½ years!

In Memory of: Johnny Donell Sparrow, 47, Cove City (5/12), Scott Parks Stepp, 52, Ora Lee Wallace,76, of Vanceboro (5/12), Marjorie Louise Blango Cox, 91, of Bayboro (5/14), Roger Edward Miller, 90, New Bern (5/14), Linda Darnell Cox, 63, New Bern (5/15), Dixie Sue Ellis, 75 (5/15), Robert Louis Frazer, 93 (5/15), Candace Leigh Grove, 63 (5/15), Lori Jane Cadwell, 58, New Bern (5/16), Anthony John Caprara, 90 (5/16), Irma Purser Tingle, 100, New Bern (5/16), Elane Ann Stegall, 73 (5/17), Robert Samuel Biss, 75 (5/18), Robert “Bob” Aloysius Davis, 84, New Bern (5/18), Mattie Elizabeth Robinson Guion, 92, New Bern-Havelock (5/19), Charles Culp Masser, 81, New Bern (5/19), and Juanita Rhodes Gaskins, 93 (5/20)

Memories:

Nonprofit News:

Join the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden (VEBCOG) staff and volunteers for their Grand Opening on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. The Ribbon cutting is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the Garden will be open for a tour until 2 p.m. The Garden is located at 1235 Pollock St. in New Bern. Please bring a canned good to donate to the Veterans Food Pantry in Greenville, which serves Eastern North Carolina. For more information visit VeteransOrganicGarden.org.

