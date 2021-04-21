Powerful speaker lineup for New Bern’s Earth Day

April 20, 2021
Gulls at Union Point Park
Seagulls at Union Point Park

By Wendy Card of New Bern Now

Timeline:

April 22 from 1 – 3 p.m.

12:05  Dr. Tom Glasgow, Director, NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County

12:30  Michael Schachter, President, Carolina Nature Coalition

12:40  Don and Carol Ostler, Sierra Club – Croatan

12:50  Kris Davis, Owner, Seed to Shaker

1:00    Rachel Bisesi, North Carolina Coastal Federation

1:15    Anna Meadows, Co-Chair, North Carolina Native Plant Society – Central Coastal Plain Chapter and Barbara Smith, Craven Master Gardener

1:30    Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership

1:45    Derek Haynes, The Crazy Botanist

2:00    Anne Weston, Founder, Green Burial Project

2:20    Pending confirmation

2:30    Katy Langley Hunt, Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, Sound Rivers, Inc.

2:45    Dr. John Hatcher, Executive Director, North Carolina Forestry Association

Visit Camille and Joe Klotz, Innkeepers at the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast. They’ll  be showing their honeybee hives and car charging station that day from noon – 2:30 p.m. They’re located at 218 Pollock St. in Downtown New Bern.