Powerful speaker lineup for New Bern’s Earth Day

By Wendy Card of New Bern Now
Timeline:
April 22 from 1 – 3 p.m.
12:05 Dr. Tom Glasgow, Director, NC Cooperative Extension – Craven County
12:30 Michael Schachter, President, Carolina Nature Coalition
12:40 Don and Carol Ostler, Sierra Club – Croatan
12:50 Kris Davis, Owner, Seed to Shaker
1:00 Rachel Bisesi, North Carolina Coastal Federation
1:15 Anna Meadows, Co-Chair, North Carolina Native Plant Society – Central Coastal Plain Chapter and Barbara Smith, Craven Master Gardener
1:30 Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership
1:45 Derek Haynes, The Crazy Botanist
2:00 Anne Weston, Founder, Green Burial Project
2:20 Pending confirmation
2:30 Katy Langley Hunt, Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, Sound Rivers, Inc.
2:45 Dr. John Hatcher, Executive Director, North Carolina Forestry Association
Visit Camille and Joe Klotz, Innkeepers at the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast. They’ll be showing their honeybee hives and car charging station that day from noon – 2:30 p.m. They’re located at 218 Pollock St. in Downtown New Bern.