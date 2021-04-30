In the Now Weekend Edition — Friday – Sunday, April 30 – May 2

Good morning, New Bern Now readers. Here is your In the Now Weekend Edition.

The Weather

Today, mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night, mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Saturday, sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday night, clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday, sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday, partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

The Calendar

30th: Blood Drive, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 305 Hwy 70 in Havelock. Presented by the Coastal Women’s Shelter and Blood Connection.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar – It’s a great resource help you follow and support local bands

Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

May

1st: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. River Bend – at the Basketball Court on Wildwood Dr. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

2nd: Fairway Disc Golf presents the PDGA Sanctioned League at Glenburnie Park, sign up at 9:15 a.m., Tee off at 10:00 a.m.

2nd: New Bern Drum Circle, 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

8th: Stuff The Truck, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Trent Woods – at the Town Hall Parking Lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

8th: Walk-In Bathtub Improv Non-A-Thon In Celebration of Belly Dancing Mother’s Day, 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

14th: Pasta with a Purpose Spaghetti Lunch Fundraiser for Jazlyn McRavin’s, 11:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 102 Washington Post Rd. Lunches need to be purchased in advance by going to wlcconline.com/shop. Presented by Without Limits Christian Center.

14th – 16th: ‘Greater Tuna’, Fri – Sat: 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

For the fun of it

Renting a chicken is a real thing. People rent chickens for a variety of reasons like laying eggs, emotional support, teaching children how to care for animals, try renting before buying, to name a few. According to National Geographic, the industry spiked during the pandemic.

Armadillos live in Craven County, NC.

The News

ReStore’s STUFF THE TRUCK event is coming to your neighborhood on a Saturday in April, May, or June, absolutely free. They are looking for “Stuff” that you no longer need or want that could find a new home rather than end up in the landfill. Staff and volunteers will be available to help unload and tax receipts will be given for your donation. Let us help you do some Spring Cleaning while you help to build more Habitat for Humanity homes with eligible families in Craven County.

They are looking for gently used furniture, small appliances, framed pictures and mirrors, tools, garden tools, sports equipment, bikes, patio furniture, collectibles. They can also take mattresses with box springs. All donations must be in good, clean, working order – free of smoke, pet hair, moisture, or rust exposure.

They cannot accept dishwashers, media centers, clothing or linens, broken items, computers or monitors, books or mugs.

The ReStore truck will be at the locations listed on the flyer from 9 to 11:00 a.m. and on the dates listed.

The location for May 15 will be announced soon! Call the ReStore at 252-633-5512 if you have any questions.

In History

On April 30, 1864, Federal troops partially burned the town of Washington in Beaufort County.

Washington was first occupied by the Federals in March 1862 following the fall of New Bern. Although many of the inhabitants fled before troops arrived, those who remained were generally strong supporters of the Union.

In March 1863, Confederate Maj. Gen. D. H. Hill laid siege to the town in an unsuccessful effort to recover it for the Confederates.

As a result of Brig. Gen. Robert F. Hoke’s capture of Plymouth on April 20, the garrison received orders to evacuate the town on April 26. Hoke’s forces laid siege to Washington on April 27. Beginning that night and continuing for the next three days, Federal troops looted and vandalized the town.

As the last of the troops prepared to board ships on the afternoon of April 30, fires broke out across the town. At least half of the settlement was destroyed, leaving many of the inhabitants destitute and homeless.

The conduct of the departing Federal garrison was harshly condemned by both the Confederates and by Brigadier General Innis Palmer, Federal commander of the District of North Carolina.