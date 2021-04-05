In the Now – April 5, 2021

Today’s weather: High 73 °F/Low 57 °F. “Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Tonight, clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming Southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.” – National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:49 a.m. / Sunset 7:32 p.m.

Tide predictions: Low: 9:34 a.m. (0.18’) and 9:25 p.m. (0.20’); High Tide 3:28 p.m. (1.50’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Find out where the local musicians are playing on Joanne Friedman’s New Bern Music Calendar for live music.

Today in History: 1792 – George Washington issued the first presidential veto in U.S. history

Ear to the Ground: If you are one of the many people in New Bern who have been having issues with Suddenlink, help may be on the way. The New Bern Board of Aldermen is holding a special meeting today at 9 a.m. to talk about a possible agreement with Metro Fibernet for high speed internet services. Stay tuned.

Quotable: “You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West

By Wendy Card