In the Now – April 11, 2021

Today's forecast: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking ahead, Monday, sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Monday Night, mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday through Saturday, mostly sunny with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s to low 50s, and no rain in sight.

Sunrise is 6:41 a.m., sunset is at 7:38 p.m.

Tides at Atlantic Beach, High 8:43 a.m., 5.2', Low 2:51 p.m., -0.1', High 8:58 p.m.

5.6'

Happening Today

The Wall that Heals Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Lawson Creek Park. Closing ceremony begins at 1 p.m. See below for more information.

Spring Heritage Plant Sale and Garden Lovers’ Weekend on Tryon Palace’s grounds. Call 252-639-3500.

New Bern Drum Circle, 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park near the gazebo.

In the News

The Wall that Heals (pictured at top), a 3/4 replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., is at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, N.C., ending today. It will be the last chance to see the traveling exhibit in North Carolina this year, as two other events in the state have been postponed.

The wall bears the names of Americans who were killed during the Vietnam War, either in combat or of war-related injuries since the war.

The closing ceremony includes a principal address by Lt. Col. Oliver North (USMC-Ret.) and other activities, ending with a performance of Taps.

Today in History

1783 After receiving a copy of the provisional treaty on 13 March, Congress proclaims a formal end to hostilities with Great Britain.

1814 Napoleon abdicates and is exiled to Elba.

1898 American President William McKinley asks Congress for declaration of war with Spain.

1941 German bombers blitz Coventry, England.

1942 Detachment 101 of the OSS--a guerrilla force--is activated in Burma.

1945 After two frustrating days of being repulsed and absorbing tremendous casualties, the Red Army finally takes the Seelow Heights north of Berlin.

1951 President Truman fires General Douglas MacArthur as head of United Nations forces in Korea.

1961 Israel begins the trial of Adolf Eichman, accused of war crimes during World War II.

1961 Folk singer Bob Dylan performs in New York City for the first time, opening for John Lee Hooker.

1968 President Johnson signs the 1968 Civil Rights Act.

1974 The Judiciary committee subpoenas President Richard Nixon to produce tapes for impeachment inquiry.

1981 President Ronald Reagan returns to the White House from hospital after recovery from an assassination attempt.

1991 The United Nations Security Council issues formal ceasefire with Iraq.

1996 Forty-three African nations sign the African Nuclear Weapons Free Zone Treaty.

