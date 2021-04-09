Hope For The Warriors to Host Memorial Day 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge

Virtual Fitness Challenge Aims to Motivate While Remembering Fallen Service Members

Participants can now register for the Hope For The Warriors Memorial Day 30X30 Virtual Fitness Challenge. Kicking off May 1 and running through May 30, individuals can participate in the free virtual fitness challenge from anywhere in the world.

The challenge is designed to get people moving by incorporating any type of physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes for 30 days. Any activity counts — walking, running, hiking, swimming, lifting, etc.

The goal for this challenge is to support individuals reaching their fitness goals while honoring and remembering fallen service members.

Participants are encouraged to register for the free 30-day fitness challenge before or by April 30, at hopeforthewarriors.org. Participants can log their daily activity through the website to maintain a cumulative total for the challenge. Twice a week, participants will receive emails that motivate, inspire and to share ideas to help sustain well-being.

For $30 a 30×30 Challenge t-shirt is available during registration. (T-shirt will arrive toward the end of the challenge). There is also an opportunity to sponsor a warrior for $30, allowing a service member or military family member to join the challenge with a t-shirt.

“As temperatures begin to warm up across the country, we’re excited to kick off the Memorial Day 30X30 Fitness Challenge,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “It’s a great time to get outside on your own or as a family and be active, while remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifices for our freedoms.”

For more information or to sign up for the Memorial Day 30×30 Virtual Fitness Challenge, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 36,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 155 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen.

By Erin McCloskey LLC